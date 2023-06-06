The Biden administration claims that MAGA Republicans are a threat to our democracy. Are they kidding?

MAGA stands for "make America great again." Who can be against that -- whether you are a Democrat or a Republican?

The Democratic Nation Committee doesn’t want to hold any primary debates probably because they are hiding President Joe Biden again. That’s a threat to our democracy because every voter should be fully informed before going to the polls.

Who is the greater threat to our democracy?

David Stalowski, Verona