Madison's transit plans are a horror show -- Margaret Marriott

So much aggravation, so little return. It's not that we don't need mass transit. It's just that we don't need to damage existing, stable neighborhoods in pursuit of it.

Using rapid transit as a battering ram against Madison's best neighborhoods degrades one of this city's greatest assets: Neighborhoods built during the golden age of American residential architecture from the 1890s through the 1920s, and neighborhoods built in the 1950s to accommodate the postwar baby boom. Advocating quantity over quality just contributes to the dumbing down of everything that makes Madison a desirable destination.

To create ridership in areas where it doesn't exist, transit planners want to weaponize the transit system by increasing population in areas that already have appropriate densities. This is just a foot in the door for future intrusions. Provide transit where it's now needed, and concentrate new, higher-density building in districts of genuine decline.

Watch for "Invasion of the Neighborhoods," Madison transit planners' horror movie for the 21st century, coming soon to a neighborhood near you.

Margaret Marriott, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection