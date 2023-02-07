A 14-year-old boy was found bleeding at a gas station on Madison's North Side after being stabbed in the heart late in the afternoon of Jan. 17.

Police arrested a 16-year-old girl for the crime. Both may have been involved in a dispute between several students earlier that day at Sherman Middle School, according to authorities.

For the last eight years, Madison’s public schools have been practicing “a restorative and progressive approach to school discipline,” according to the district’s website. Administrators told the School Board, “Restorative justice in education is aligned with beliefs and values articulated in the strategic framework” including “racial and social justice.”

So it is fair to ask: Is former Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham’s Behavior Education Plan working? How many kids have taken restorative justice? Is it possible to fail, and what happens if they do? Let's see some metrics, please.

With another School Board election looming April 4, isn’t it time Madison schools issued a report card?

David Blaska, Madison

