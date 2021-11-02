Madison's mayor must learn from Greenbush mistake -- Paul Quinn

I recently attended two meetings and was surprised by the startling irony of their juxtaposition.
The first meeting featured Alexis London, executive director of the Bayview Foundation, who discussed the redevelopment of the Bayview neighborhood in Madison. Her presentation described how, 50 years ago, a myopic city government destroyed Greenbush, the vibrant and unique Madison community that preceded Bayview, in complete indifference to the wishes of its residents. Much of her talk was devoted to assuring the audience that -- this time -- such a stunning act of hubris would not be repeated.
Then Madison Mayor Satya-Rhodes Conway gave a presentation of the proposed Downtown section of the bus rapid transit project. The project's planned route down State Street is opposed by Downtown residents, State Street business owners and four former mayors because it will lay a deadening hand on our neighborhood. In this meeting, community members' objections to the State Street route were curtly brushed aside. In fact, one of the mayor's minions finally admitted that they had no interest in discussing a change.
The mayor has not learned the lesson of Greenbush. Do we educate her -- or are we the Greenbushers of 2021?
Paul Quinn, Madison