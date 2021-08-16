Madison's lakes are in bad shape -- Ken Grosse

As a lifelong resident of Dane County and an avid fisherman, the current state of the area lakes has me talking to myself in frustration.
The Department of Natural Resources and other authorities advise that the public should limit how much fish they eat from Madison lakes for safety. This state of affairs is unacceptable.
What is being done to correct this situation? Who is ultimately responsible for cleaning up the lakes and undoing the damage that has been done by the never-ending search for a greener lawn, a more magnificent golf course, and another development that forces rainwater into the lakes that is filled with chemicals and runoff?
How can the local government and agencies that are supposed to be the stewards of this valuable resource live with lakes in our area that are not clean enough to fish and consume the catch?
Ken Grosse, Madison