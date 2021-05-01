Madison's history is being destroyed -- Donna Culp

Ald. Sherri Carter, District 14, is supporting getting rid of more Madison history by taking out The Wonder Bar on Olin Avenue on the city's South Side, replacing it with an oversized 18-story building.

What is with the City Council?

It evidently wants to destroy everything that has to do with the history of Madison. The city shouldn't support ripping out beautiful historical buildings to make way for the ugliest eyesores.

Council members may as well tear down that big beautiful historic building on the Capitol Square -- the one right in the middle there.

Also, what do they mean when they say they can build an 18-story building on Olin Avenue because the property is not close to homes. What about all the homes a few blocks away?

Ald. Carter is confident neighborhood resident will support the project -- that is a laugh. As long as the City Council wants this project, it will make it happen. Nobody in government listens to the people. They ignore them.

I'm ashamed to say I was born and raised in Madison. There is no beauty there. People are not like they used to be.

Donna Culp, Stoughton