Madison's far left silent on violence -- Al Rickey
0 comments

Madison's far left silent on violence -- Al Rickey

  • 0

Madison has been experiencing a rash of shootings over the last several months. Lives have been lost to the violence, and as former Police Chief Mike Koval once said, the "silence is deafening.” Where is the outrage from our community leaders, the City Council and anointed loudmouth community organizers?

I’m unaware of any politicians marching in the community condemning the gun violence that Madison is suffering. No crowds carrying pitchforks and torches demanding safety for the community are evident. The violence and deaths are the elephant in the room.

Putting the issue up for discussion is not on the table. It will never be, because it does not fit into the fringe left narrative.

Al Rickey, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics