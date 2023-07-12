Heat waves such as those described in the July 1 State Journal story "Fatal heat increasingly common" won't be strangers in Madison.

Madison experienced a heat wave several decades ago before climate change was on everyone's radar. It was so dangerously hot in Veterans Hospital that liquid nutritional formula curdled in feeding tubes, and patients whose rooms lacked window air conditioners were discharged for their own safety. The hospital petitioned Congress for central air-conditioning, which required congressional authorization. Congress laughed. Air-conditioning in Wisconsin?

Congress isn't laughing any longer. Reality has set in.

The reality of the urgent necessity to ditch fossil fuels has also set in. Dane County is exemplary in achieving its goal of powering its facilities countywide with 100% green electricity and moving toward eventual carbon neutrality. But Madison Gas and Electric's proposed rate increases jeopardize that and all expansion of wind and solar energy. It seems counterproductive to charge more for less expensive power.

Perhaps MGE wishes to cover its capital costs up front or at least have revenue keep up with them. But does anyone believe that rates will come down again after the capital costs are paid and the energy source is free?

Carol Steinhart, Madison