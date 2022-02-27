Madison will need BRT in the future -- Janice Knapp-Cordes

Many people who criticize the idea of a bus rapid transit system in Madison have not taken a look at the larger picture.

In the coming decades, Madison's population is projected to expand by 70,000. A substantial portion of those newcomers will work Downtown or need to traverse the Isthmus to get to work. The Isthmus simply cannot handle thousands of more cars. Hence, the city's transit department developed the BRT -- and kudos to them.

Transportation is one of the three biggest contributors of greenhouse gas. Decreasing the number of cars on the road will benefit all of us. Climate change is real. It's happening now, and we are causing it.

My husband and I choose to live without a car. I ride the bus and frequently walk six to eight blocks to catch one. It's good exercise. But getting to East Towne or West Towne from Downtown takes quite a while. I greatly look forward to the BRT.

Janice Knapp-Cordes, Madison