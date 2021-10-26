 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison will love BRT on State St. -- Janet Murphy
0 comments

Madison will love BRT on State St. -- Janet Murphy

  • 0

Madison is going to love bus rapid transit. If BRT runs on State Street, all the local service buses can be removed, with a net reduction in bus volumes. Yes, reduction. BRT buses will also not bunch up as much as loosely coordinated buses do now.

Though I dislike driving Downtown, I rarely take the bus because of infrequent schedules, especially in the evening. Having a reliable bus every 5 to 10 minutes that would drop me off right on State Street would be a dream. Would I ride if the service were several blocks away? I like to walk, but that wouldn't be a very attractive option, especially in the winter.

Having BRT on State Street will be a boon for businesses and increase the diversity of shops. Just look at Portland, Oregon.

If we want to improve aesthetics, let's reduce unnecessary ancillary traffic (trucks, taxis, food delivery, police and fire trucks). They are louder, more intrusive and more unpredictable than new buses moving in a bus lane.

Janet Murphy, Madison

Culvers "CurderBurger" comes with an interesting side dish in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands

Janet

Murphy

711 S Orchard Street Unit 105

Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics