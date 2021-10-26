Madison will love BRT on State St. -- Janet Murphy

Madison is going to love bus rapid transit. If BRT runs on State Street, all the local service buses can be removed, with a net reduction in bus volumes. Yes, reduction. BRT buses will also not bunch up as much as loosely coordinated buses do now.
Though I dislike driving Downtown, I rarely take the bus because of infrequent schedules, especially in the evening. Having a reliable bus every 5 to 10 minutes that would drop me off right on State Street would be a dream. Would I ride if the service were several blocks away? I like to walk, but that wouldn't be a very attractive option, especially in the winter.
Having BRT on State Street will be a boon for businesses and increase the diversity of shops. Just look at Portland, Oregon.
If we want to improve aesthetics, let's reduce unnecessary ancillary traffic (trucks, taxis, food delivery, police and fire trucks). They are louder, more intrusive and more unpredictable than new buses moving in a bus lane.
Janet Murphy, Madison
Janet
Murphy
711 S Orchard Street Unit 105
Madison