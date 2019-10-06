In response to the Sept. 26 letter to the editor "F-35s will make Madison a target" and many others, I have a simple reply: Madison has been a target for decades, and will be for the long term.
The city has been a target since the 1950s when Truax was a active duty military installation. We, along with 49 other state capitals, will always be a target. UW-Madison and its research also makes us a target.
So even if the new aircraft is not assigned here, that doesn't change anything. I personally support the 115th Fighter Wing, its personnel and mission. The work and help to the state by these citizen airmen is an undeniable asset.
Larry Steinborn, Madison