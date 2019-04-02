How fortunate for our city that David Dexheimer “took an unusual path” and became a Madison police officer -- from art school to floral designing to policing.
In a career spanning 22 years, he has served the North and South sides as a patrol officer, community policing team member and neighborhood intervention officer. By all measures, Dexheimer has had a very successful career and one he calls “more satisfying than I could have imagined.”
At a recent "Coffee with a Cop" meeting at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center, some of us had the special opportunity to "raise a glass” and recognize our long-serving North District police officer. Over the years, Dexheimer has attended many neighborhood meetings and events and has truly epitomized good policing practices and community outreach. He made it a point to include all stakeholders as he worked to make our area of the city safer.
I’m sure I speak for many when I extend a special thank you to Officer Dex. May you enjoy your retirement, time with family and the opportunity to revisit your artistic roots.
Jan Somerfeld, Madison