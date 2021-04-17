 Skip to main content
Madison used to have vibrant Downtown -- Frank Hu
Madison used to have vibrant Downtown -- Frank Hu

While reading Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's column in last Tuesday's State Journal, "Madison needs a vibrant and diverse Downtown," I almost choked on my coffee. 

Guess what, Mayor Rhodes-Conway? Madison had a “vibrant and diverse Downtown.” The “peaceful protesters” took care of that with their looting and trashing, as the mayor and law enforcement stood by.

Why should anyone open a new business and take a chance that history will not repeat itself?

My last visit to the 100 block of State Street saw open-air drug dealing, panhandlers and vagrants (not sure if that term is politically correct). The mayor suggests a new locally owned hardware store. Well, there used to be two, one at State and Carroll, the other at State and Broom. (Also, in 1995 a hardware store opened in the Capitol Centre, but has since closed). Just like those stores, many others have left due to high rents, lack of business and mayhem.

The mayor forgets that on-street parking is practically nonexistent. Why park and pay at a ramp, then walk three blocks to buy a hammer? You can park for free on Willy Street and get your hammer at Ace Hardware.

It’s evident that the mayor has little or no business experience. “Asleep at the wheel” comes to mind.

Frank Hu, Winter, Wisconsin

