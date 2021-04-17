Madison used to have vibrant Downtown -- Frank Hu

While reading Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's column in last Tuesday's State Journal, "Madison needs a vibrant and diverse Downtown," I almost choked on my coffee.

Guess what, Mayor Rhodes-Conway? Madison had a “vibrant and diverse Downtown.” The “peaceful protesters” took care of that with their looting and trashing, as the mayor and law enforcement stood by.

Why should anyone open a new business and take a chance that history will not repeat itself?

My last visit to the 100 block of State Street saw open-air drug dealing, panhandlers and vagrants (not sure if that term is politically correct). The mayor suggests a new locally owned hardware store. Well, there used to be two, one at State and Carroll, the other at State and Broom. (Also, in 1995 a hardware store opened in the Capitol Centre, but has since closed). Just like those stores, many others have left due to high rents, lack of business and mayhem.