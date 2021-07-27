Madison trolley study sits on shelf -- Dave Cieslewicz

A recent letter to the editor asked if anyone had looked into a trolley on State Street in Madison.
Oh, gosh. We sure did.
Back in 2006 the city completed a study, which identified a route and explored the costs and benefits of an initial system that would have run about 2½ miles in the Downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.
That study sits on the shelf and could be dusted off by anyone interested in pursing the idea.
Bus rapid transit (BRT) is an entirely different animal. It’s about moving lots of people quickly across the city, whereas the streetcar was as much about city life and neighborhood building as it was about transportation. And, yes, it would have been a great amenity for State Street.
But the streetcar never got much political traction, while BRT is moving forward. I’m afraid the train has left the station.
Dave Cieslewicz, Madison, former mayor