Madison still struggles with disparities -- Eric Farnsworth

Sound the trumpets. Ready the fireworks. Start the celebration.

Madison won, people. Our children have the best opportunity for a healthy, happy future of all children in the country, according the Jan. 23 story "Madison tops child-rearing list."

Wait. We interrupt this celebration for a public service announcement: This celebration is for non-Latino white people only. What? Yes, for white people.

For the rest, Wisconsin has been ranked as the worst state for children to live in based on racial disparities, academic achievement and childhood safety. And Madison has one of largest gaps in the whole state.

As a community we are a living and breathing social, cultural and economic organism, right? Or as the Bible says: "For as the body is one and has many members, but all the members of that one body, being many, are one body, so also is Christ."

So would we celebrate the health of that body if our doctor pronounced we passed our physical with flying colors except this one inconvenient detail of a large deadly cancer growing inside?