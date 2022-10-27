Madison shouldn't destroy its history -- Henry Teloh

A new house intruding on the lot of the Old Spring Tavern and threatening to destroy a 300-year-old tree is about as welcome as a case of COVID.

The Oct. 14 letter to the editor, "Welcome new home to Nakoma area," argued Nakoma should welcome a new house on the property with Midwestern kindness because Madison needs more room for its burgeoning population. Midwestern kindness should not require obliterating Midwestern history. And developing the Spring Tavern's former 60 acres is wildly different than dividing its current lot in order to cram a "McMansion" onto it. I fail to see kindness in that.

Nakoma was laid out in an era that valued something more civilized than a residential sardine can. The suburb's established values and identity make it as desirable today as it was originally. Every historic building that is removed or has its setting degraded is one less connection with something of significance beyond our own sliver of time. Not everything of value was invented by us.

Given its current trajectory, in a few years Madison will consist of endless rows of vertical human warehousing. The offense to Nakoma has been done. Let's not add insult to injury by calling it good.

Henry Teloh, Madison