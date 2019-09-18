A jet fighter base should not be located in a city. The presence of Truax Field in Madison makes us a target for attack.
Not a likely target? I was in high school when the bombs fell on Pearl Harbor. Most of our Pacific fleet was anchored in the harbor because the admiral -- though he had been warned that tensions with Japan could lead to war -- assumed Pearl Harbor was too far from Japan to be in any danger.
An air base should be located in an area of relatively low population density. Certainly not in the second largest and fastest growing city in the state. Expanding activity at Truax is a step in the wrong direction.
Dan Cornwell, Madison