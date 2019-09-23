I support bringing the F-35 fighter jets to Truax Field in Madison.
I live beneath the flight path of the current F-16s, and I feel they are not as disruptive as others "feel" they are. I believe city officials are also not being honest about the consequences of losing the F-35 jets in Madison in terms of firefighting, runway maintenance, jobs, infrastructure and the boost to the economy.
Let's get this done Madison, and let's help secure funding for those impacted by the noise.
Brian Derr, Madison