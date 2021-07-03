 Skip to main content
Madison should use body-worn cameras -- Bonnie Roe
Madison should use body-worn cameras -- Bonnie Roe

Why doesn't a progressive city such as Madison equip our police officers with body cameras?

They are used by over half the law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin, and we're the state's second largest city. Nationwide, about 65% of departments our size already use them.

A pilot to equip North District officers is funded in this year's budget. But the City Council built in a clause that they'd need to approve that funding after the body camera committee's report came out.

A concerted effort was made by a former council member against body cams to discredit this report and scuttle the whole program. The City Council will determine its fate on Tuesday with a vote.

Body-worn cameras are an important tool of transparency and accountability for both residents and law enforcement. Many who work with marginalized communities support body-worn cameras. District Attorney Ismael Ozanne favors them. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes welcomes them as a 21st century policing tool. President Joe Biden recommends them, as did President Barack Obama.

Please tell our city's leaders it's time to join the 21st century and implement body cameras.

Bonnie Roe, Madison

