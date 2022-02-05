 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor

Madison should try 'sleeping police' -- Jim Blair

Amid all the talk about reducing traffic deaths in Madison by lowering speed limits or increasing enforcement, I have not seen anyone suggest what seems most obvious and effective: "sleeping police."

I first encountered these in Kingston, Jamaica: bumps in selected street locations. They were designed to be hardly noticeable to drivers at or below the posted speed limit, but certain to discourage driving much faster.

I was told these worked well in the tropics where snowplows are not used, but they were not practical in northern winter. Maybe the design can be modified to smooth the sharp rise so a snowplow can pass over it while a speeding vehicle still gets bounced.

Jim Blair, Madison

