Madison should rehire principal -- Margaret Benbow

The Madison School District should rehire Sennett Middle School Principal Jeffrey Copeland, with deep apologies. He was fired without cause.

He had received a phone call from a job applicant, and treated him respectfully throughout the call. Afterward, in what Copeland thought was a private moment, he commented on the applicant's lack of qualifications. He said that the man had trouble communicating with him.

Copeland is an educator. It's his job to be concerned about how competent a new teacher would be and what he would have to offer students. But it turned out that these few words were recorded. Copeland, who has deep love and respect from his staff, students and parents, was fired for this.

His supporters have said that he created a safe and stable environment in school. Bullying and vandalism had almost disappeared. Formerly frightened children were thriving in class. Does the district understand what that means? A valuable educator was fired, without sufficient cause, because of the "all ideology, no humanity" leftovers from former district Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham's policies. It was a sorry action.

Copeland should get his job back, the sooner the better.

Margaret Benbow, Madison