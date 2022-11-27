Madison should recommit to helmets -- Paul Abramson

Regarding the Nov. 16 story "Helmets, seatbelts could stop most crash deaths," I offer this: According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, most cyclists deaths are preventable. Proper use of a helmet "reduces the odds of a head injury by a whopping 50%, while the odds of damage to the face or neck are dropped by 33%.”
Two-thirds of crash deaths could have been avoided by using seat belts, according to the Dane County Traffic Safety Commission.
Bicycle safety has been lost in Madison’s quest to encourage more ridership at all costs. A connection seems to exist between the advent of rental bicycle kiosks in Madison and the plummeting use of helmets. Rental kiosks, while convenient and encouraging to riders, offer no helmets for the unequipped, and no rider rules of the road or safety instructions.
I’ve been an urban cyclist all my life, surviving to age 71. When a Wisconsin arts community leader I admired, Joyce Erdman, died due to a fall from her bike, I recommitted to wearing a helmet every time I get on a bike. Everyone should.
Paul Abramson, Madison