Madison should recommit to helmets -- Paul Abramson

Two-thirds of crash deaths could have been avoided by using seat belts, according to the Dane County Traffic Safety Commission.

Bicycle safety has been lost in Madison’s quest to encourage more ridership at all costs. A connection seems to exist between the advent of rental bicycle kiosks in Madison and the plummeting use of helmets. Rental kiosks, while convenient and encouraging to riders, offer no helmets for the unequipped, and no rider rules of the road or safety instructions.