Madison should protect Paisan's -- Jerry Hancock

Madison's future depends on city government being able to protect the institutions of our civic life.
Paisan's is one of those institutions.
For more than 70 years, Paisan's has been deep in the heart of Madison. Generations of students have worked there. Generations of families, including my own, have made Paisan's part of the fabric of our lives. It is inconceivable that the city would allow the owner of a building, through apparent neglect, to tear out such a valued part of Madison.
Private greed is understandable. Government indifference is incomprehensible.
Jerry Hancock, Madison
