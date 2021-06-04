 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison should invest in its golf courses -- Lyle Krall
0 comments

Madison should invest in its golf courses -- Lyle Krall

  • 0

This is in response to Tuesday's State Journal article about the Madison city budget, "Mayor urges long look at services."

Once again, the city's golf courses have become a budget target, addressed by the mayor as a service expected to cover its costs. Ridding the city of available golf courses appears to be the mayor's go-to solution, year after year, despite the courses enjoying a massive increase in revenue in 2020. This trend appears to be continuing in 2021.

It seems clear the city should remain in the business of golf. Investing in the courses would only produce more rounds and increase profits. I would suggest the mayor follow her own words and take a long look, rather than a short-sighted one, and use a portion of the $47.2 million funding from the federal American Rescue Plan to make up for the negative impact the courses suffered when they were unable to operate due to the pandemic. After all, people are drawn to Madison largely because of the beautiful parks and recreation offered.

My hat goes off to the women and men dedicated to maintaining and operating our valuable golf courses. Their services contribute to the city's bottom line.

Lyle Krall, Madison

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his recent Mendota Marsh comic strip. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics