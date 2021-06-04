Madison should invest in its golf courses -- Lyle Krall

Once again, the city's golf courses have become a budget target, addressed by the mayor as a service expected to cover its costs. Ridding the city of available golf courses appears to be the mayor's go-to solution, year after year, despite the courses enjoying a massive increase in revenue in 2020. This trend appears to be continuing in 2021.

It seems clear the city should remain in the business of golf. Investing in the courses would only produce more rounds and increase profits. I would suggest the mayor follow her own words and take a long look, rather than a short-sighted one, and use a portion of the $47.2 million funding from the federal American Rescue Plan to make up for the negative impact the courses suffered when they were unable to operate due to the pandemic. After all, people are drawn to Madison largely because of the beautiful parks and recreation offered.