Madison should help homeownership -- Chuck Friedrichs

From driving around town and reading about them in the newspaper, one cannot help but notice the amazing amount of new apartment buildings going up, most noticeably in the Downtown and Near East Side.

I get it. Madison and Dane County are growing, and housing is needed. But I take a little issue with the stated public goal of reaching tens of thousands of new apartments promoting high-density housing in the near future.

Why? Because the most historical and commonsense goal of helping people out of poverty and increasing upward mobility is homeownership -- not long-term renting from a landlord. I would propose builders be encouraged to supply affordable single family homes or higher density condominiums, allowing people to build equity and also enjoy the pride of ownership that it would provide.

Areas such as the recent Struck and Irwin property development, or perhaps the old Oscar Mayer tract, could provide such opportunity. Neighbors would most likely prefer homeowners. If the film "It's a Wonderful Life" is a model, Madison may prefer to end up more like Bedford Falls than Pottersville.

Chuck Friedrichs, Madison