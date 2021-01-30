 Skip to main content
Madison should grow and evolve -- Tabatha Barnaby
I do agree with last Sunday's Wisconsin State Journal editorial on converting State Street into an outside park, art, entertainment and restaurant area in Madison.

Why would a taxi or bus need to drive down State Street? They still have the end of the blocks to drop off. I have lived in Colorado. I am very familiar with Pearl Street, which is the kind of pedestrian mall State Street could become.

It's a brilliant idea. We need to grow and evolve.

Tabatha Barnaby, New Glarus 

