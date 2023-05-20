I attended a presentation by both candidates in the recent Madison mayor's election. I submitted a question about the dangers of motorists running red lights and speeding. The moderator did not choose my question.

Two recent examples provide the answer. A driver ran a red light in Milwaukee going in excess of 80 mph. The resulting collision left five passengers dead and one in critical condition.

In another recent case from Wheeling, Illinois, four high school students were killed when the speeding car they were in ran a red light.

This terrible driving behavior goes on all over Madison and Dane County.

Pat Malloy, Madison