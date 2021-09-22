Madison should cite more speeders -- Dennis McGilligan

The mayor says Madison's efforts at slowing the speed of cars on East Washington Avenue are working.
That comes as cold comfort to the six pedestrians killed so far this year crossing East Washington. The city hasn't been enforcing traffic laws as they should, and violators have noticed.
Speeding cars race down Nakoma and Midvale avenues with nary a patrol car or speed trap in sight. They run right through the bike path even when lights are flashing. Cars race in and out of lanes on the Beltline like it is the Indy 500.
Again, where is traffic enforcement? How many more deaths will occur before the city enforces existing laws against speeding and in support of stop signs and lights.
Dennis McGilligan, Madison