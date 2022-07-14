Madison should ban use of tear gas -- Nicholas Davies

Madison to consider banning police from using tear gas for crowd control for second time The City Council will again consider banning police from using tear gas, mace and devices that fire less-lethal projectiles, such as bean bags or sponge-tipped rounds, to control unruly crowds.

Barnes' statements are built on an assumption that tear gas is effective, let alone necessary. But the Quattrone Center’s report on the uses of force in summer 2020 describes how tear gas escalates a conflict. Tear gas prevents officers from communicating with a crowd or seeing what’s going on. Tear gas often fails to clear an area, or only clears it momentarily.

The Madison Police Department has bought into 1920s marketing pablum about the effectiveness of tear gas, and a century later it still hasn't been anyone's job to reconsider.

On the other hand, a growing body of real scientific evidence about the medical harms of tear gas suggests otherwise, and it's not hard to find.

We should make this decision based on what we know, and what we know supports a ban.

Nicholas Davies, Madison