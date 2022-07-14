 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Madison should ban use of tear gas -- Nicholas Davies

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes doesn’t need to speculate about what will happen if we ban tear gas. Madison will join the likes of New Orleans, PhiladelphiaBrooklyn Center, Minnesota;Portland, OregonSeattle, Denver, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

People are also reading…

Barnes' statements are built on an assumption that tear gas is effective, let alone necessary. But the Quattrone Center’s report on the uses of force in summer 2020 describes how tear gas escalates a conflict. Tear gas prevents officers from communicating with a crowd or seeing what’s going on. Tear gas often fails to clear an area, or only clears it momentarily.

The Madison Police Department has bought into 1920s marketing pablum about the effectiveness of tear gas, and a century later it still hasn't been anyone's job to reconsider.

On the other hand, a growing body of real scientific evidence about the medical harms of tear gas suggests otherwise, and it's not hard to find.

We should make this decision based on what we know, and what we know supports a ban.

Nicholas Davies, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics