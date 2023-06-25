After recently being accosted by a customer with a grudge to hold, I think this needs to be said to the entire Madison area: Act mature and forgive and forget when it comes to the service industry.

All of the individuals who are employed in this sector work long hours and tirelessly, so mistakes will be made. These mistakes give you no right to make individuals at businesses feel uncomfortable in any way, shape or form. Please don't childishly harass staff after a minor dalliance such as a wrong order or impromptu discomforting bump in a crowded venue (especially if apologized for wholeheartedly). It reflects poorly on your character more than anything if you seek childish vengeance.

Remember, these people are the reason why you can go out. They are the reason why you can have a cocktail safely in a bar. They are the reason you can enjoy live music. If they go away and choose not to deal with such arrogance, then what will be left? A city reverted back to pandemic times, where music and merriment no longer held this city in its loving grasp.

Seth M. Bausman, Madison