In recent days, attention has again been drawn to the lack of achievement of some Madison School District students.
Many useful suggestions have been made to remedy the situation. A number of them are not new, and work on them has been going on for years. Some are new and will take time effort and expense to implement.
Here are a few ideas that would take little time or expense:
- Have all students in class instead of wandering the halls.
- Enforce a policy of no cellphones in class.
- Raise the academic rigor and evaluation.
Tom Bauer, Madison