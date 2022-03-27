Madison schools need Simkin's care -- Mache Valencia

When I first met Laura Simkin, I was five years old and she was a substitute teacher at the child care program my two sisters and I attended.

Throughout the years, we have become friends and I know Laura as a caring, compassionate, thoughtful person whose commitment to education and to doing what is best for kids is unmatched.

These are challenging times for schools, both here in Madison and around the state. We need Madison School Board members who will make our schools inclusive, welcoming places where every student receives a quality education.

I trust Laura to provide the insights and leadership to help get us there.

Please join me in voting for Simkin for Madison School Board on April 5. Or vote early.

Mache Valencia, Madison