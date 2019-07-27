Several significant changes and challenges in the Madison School District this year cause me to question what is really happening, what is really needed, and if or how I can contribute.
As racial equity issues drive more discussions and decisions, more students are driven to private or suburban schools. I question if we're asking the right questions and using the best measures.
Are we succumbing to the seductive narcotics of the ego, such as judgment, blame, victimhood, arrogance, avoidance, indulgence, attachment and self-righteousness? We need a higher perspective and purpose for the soul.
