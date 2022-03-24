Madison schools need common sense -- Jerry Darda

I'm encouraged to see David Blaska run for Madison School Board with a desperately needed commonsense agenda.

Fighting and identity politics are now dominant in the schools. My white teacher friends with more than 20 years of experience tell me they are no longer diffusing confrontations and fights between students because when they do, they are being labeled racist by students, administrators and parents. These teachers have zero support from their administrators.

Superintendent Carlton Jenkins seems only interested in enlarging district bureaucracy, as evidenced by his reassigning of an incompetent East High School principal to a job in central administration. East High School teachers Mike Kovanda and Carla Oppenheimer labeled police as pillars of white supremacy, in their column in the March 8 State Journal, "Madison doesn’t need police patrolling its schools," and encourage students to fear police.

The elimination of school resource officers with no reasonable alternative has resulted in unsafe schools. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes' efforts to meet with district officials about increasing violence seems to be getting a lukewarm response.

Madison schools desperately need new commonsense leadership. Blaska is a start. Ideally, One City Schools founder Kaleem Caire should be selected as superintendent.

Until serious commonsense changes occur in the Madison School District the quality of education will continue to deteriorate.

Jerry Darda, Madison