Madison saw temperatures over 90 degrees this week.

Most Madison School District schools do not have air conditioning, nor cooling centers. The old buildings are hard and costly to retrofit. School should be called off during extreme heat, but that's happening too often.

It is unbelievably tough, uncomfortable and loud to teach in 95-degree rooms with multiple fans blasting hot air on hot bodies. Staff are forced to teach drenched in sweat, most of it running and dripping off their bodies. It is not OK. It is so unbearable.

It also is incredibly unfair to ask students to even attempt to learn in these conditions. Many of their suburban counterparts have air conditioning. Where is the equity?

The district and our city leaders, even our state government, must come up with a solution -- alternative locations, half days, virtual days and, at minimum, making sure each school has cool large group areas.

Our climate is changing, and we have not adjusted for it. It is now a desperate need for Madison schools.

Some of these buildings were even used for summer school without air conditioning.

Beth Hawker, Monona