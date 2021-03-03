Madison School District staff isn't ready for reopening -- Emily Braun

The Madison School District suggests teachers are ready and willing to come back into schools and that we are all on the same page about what that will look like.
But no one -- not teachers, staff or the union, Madison Teachers Inc. -- have been in the discussions when the big decisions have been made about returning. I do not feel safe coming into schools in the midst of the potential for another rise in cases across the county with new variants spreading.
We have more questions than answers at this point, and we are not getting answers from the district. We are asking for a pause on the return to in-person instruction so we can work with the district to create a plan that is safe and smart.
Concurrent teaching means students will lose instruction. Remember, school has been in session this whole time. Teachers have been working harder than ever to prepare, teach, plan, assess and adjust instruction. We want to be with our students, but it is not safe to be in schools now. So we need to stop, think and work together as a team.
A much better solution is possible if we work together.
Emily Braun, Madison