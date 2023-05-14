Regarding the May 1 State Journal article "1 in 7 might not graduate," I urge the Madison School District to be firm and not lenient with the middle and high school students who are chronically absent.

The COVID crisis has largely passed. So if students are enrolled with the district, they should be in school. This is more than just an educational issue. It is an employability issue, and to graduate students with a habit of absenteeism would be irresponsible.

I can speak from experience that working with coworkers who do not show up makes it more difficult for everyone who does. Similarly, allowing students with chronic absenteeism to graduate will degrade the value of a Madison School District diploma for all the other students in Madison schools.

The district has a responsibility to ensure its degree has value. I encourage all who agree to write the School Board.

Steve Baldwin, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection