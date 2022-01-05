Madison School District is unfocused and unaccountable -- Annette Talis

I am writing to support the Madison School District's decision to extend winter break a few days. That makes perfect sense to me, just as if there were bad weather.
What does not make sense is the email sent out by the district administration. If anyone tried to edit that email down to essential information, there would be almost nothing left. Most of it was useless text.
School Board president Ali Muldrow did a fine job at the emergency board meeting, yet the administration was not succinct or direct. The meeting was not forthright. The health experts did not speak against children being in school and addressed the particular types of mitigation that would be most important to adopt during the delay to open school. After that, it was a muddle.
No one was leading the way. The decisions now and in the future were orphans with no accountability. The idea that the leaders are unfocused and unaccountable is distressing to parents. We want to be agreeable and help row the boat as parents.
I never want to hear another district official say, "We meet regularly with our health advisory team." That phrase means nothing to me. What do leaders do after those meetings?
Annette Talis, Madison