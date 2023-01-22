Madison School District doesn't support teachers -- Jerry Darda

Last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Growing city shouldn't have fewer students," highlights a serious deterioration of Madison's public schools.

As the editorial accurately pointed out, there are a number of reasons for the decline of the Madison School District school population. But the most important is the inadequate management and support for teachers from both the School Board and administration. The board eliminated student resource officers, reinforcing the false concept that the police are the bad guys when illegal activity occurs, thus jeopardizing safety and attitudes toward police.

I know four Madison teachers, each with over 20 years in teaching, and they claim leadership from central administration to individual school administrators has never been worse. Teachers are forced into constant changes in curriculum for no good documented reasons, which leads to additional work. At the same time, discipline is out of control with little administrative support.

District leaders have prioritized a fat, inefficient, clueless bureaucracy instead of supporting their teachers with respect, support, discipline, assistant teachers and tutors.

Jerry Darda, Madison

