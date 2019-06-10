The Madison School Board is responsible for the health and safety of all of the students. The board must decide if it takes that commitment seriously.
If it does, it should work with the police and have an officer in each school who is trained to work with children and teens. The board needs a sensible and workable discipline policy. This means staff must have the ability to restrain a student who is being disruptive.
The safety of all Madison students is at stake. The School Board needs to make some good decisions now.
Allen Knop, Madison