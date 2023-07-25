We have many uncivilized and serious concerns in Madison:
- Gun violence
- Safety in general
- Lack of safe and affordable housing
- Not enough appreciation for cultural differences
- Dangerous impulsive thoughtless driving
- Homelessness
- Food scarcity
- Aggressive panhandlers
- Human trafficking
- Health care access
- Keeping the city clean
- Leaders that don't listen
Rudi, the bike path pig, is not the problem. Let’s focus on fixing the city’s really important problems, and leave Rudi alone.
Margaret Hrncirik, Madison