I am reading about the rapid growth of the city of Madison and watching it from a condo perch at the corner of Broom Street and John Nolen Drive.

I love our city and am happy to see the smart infill growth on the Isthmus and the lively community it provides. But our growth comes at a cost if we don't protect and enhance the urban forest landscape.

We must grow while also providing a real tree canopy that provides shade and creates a future that prevents heat islands. Our tree canopy in Madison is at 23% instead of the 40% needed to create a livable healthy city for the future.

Grace Hasler, Madison