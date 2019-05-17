Congratulations to the Milwaukee Bucks on their success this season. An article in Wednesday’s newspaper detailed their long journey to a championship-caliber season and discussed the success of Wisconsin’s other major professional sports teams, the Packers and the Brewers.
It seems worth mentioning that the state is in fact home to a reigning national champion -- the Madison Radicals.
After making it into the final four each of their first five seasons in the American Ultimate Disc League, the Radicals finally secured a title last August, defeating Los Angeles and Dallas during the championship weekend. Like the Green Bay Packers, the Radicals hail from the smallest market in the league -- but unlike other pro teams in the state, their roster is made up of mostly homegrown talent. You can catch the team at Breese Stevens Field on June 1 and throughout the summer.
Good luck to the Bucks, and to all of Wisconsin’s professional sports teams, in their pursuit of a championship.
Angie Carlson, Madison