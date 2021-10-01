Madison qualifies for an absurdity award -- Dan Redmond

It appears that James Madison Memorial High School is changing its name to accommodate the few that find it offensive because, like so many of his contemporaries, Madison was a product of his times -- a racist.
This is very like the Winnebago Tavern changing its name, as if cultural sensitivity requires eradicating all reference to First Nations that were here first. Inconsistently, Winnebago Street kept its name.
Let’s be consistent. Change the name of every street, city, state or other place named for anyone or thing with questionable connotations. Name streets for things other than people because, despite their contributions to society, people tend to be flawed.
It is also a flaw that progressive now means suppressive and support for censorship in reaction to anything offending anyone. So after removing all offensive names and a few large rocks, Madison should qualify for an absurdity award.
Dan Redmond, Madison