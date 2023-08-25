I never thought that I would see a time when our public schools would be allowed to keep valuable information about students from their parents. This must stop.

It has become clear that in the interest of the "woke" transgender community, public schools are being allowed to prevent parents from knowing if their child has gender identification issues. That’s just so wrong. A judge is preventing three New Jersey school districts from requiring teachers to tell parents about a child's gender change, even before a discussion on the merits of the issue takes place.

In many schools, parents are contacted if the school wants to give students an aspirin at school. Schools, school boards and judges are taking decision-making from parents and giving it to governmental third parties who shouldn’t have it. It is time for parents to send strong messages to those taking parental authority from parents.

This may be the time to ask the state Legislature to make school choice universal for all parents and children. That means that the citizen tax dollars currently set aside for education annually be provided directly to children through their parents, so they can send their kids to a school of their, not the government's, choice.

Dave Glomp, Madison

