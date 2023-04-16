At a major eastern U.S. airport, about 150 Midwesterners recently exhibited civility in a strenuous situation.

The incoming plane that would fly us to Madison was delayed about two hours by weather conditions. To make matters worse, a wild party on that plane (coming in from Jamaica) meant that another hour was needed to clean it before we could board.

Three hours after our scheduled take off, we finally boarded the plane and taxied out to the runway. Then, just before takeoff, the pilot announced that he and the co-pilot had reached their Federal Aviation Administration flying time limit for the week. I

t was late on April 1, and I wondered if this was an April Fools joke. Not the case.

We taxied back to the terminal, de-planed and waited two more hours for new pilots to arrive. Finally, at 2 a.m., we reboarded the plane and flew to Madison, arriving at 4 a.m.

I won’t minimize the mistakes that the airline made. Everyone had cause to be ticked. However, passengers took things in stride. All remained civil. There were no angry displays or outbursts.

In a similar situation, I wondered if passengers from another area of the country would have been as civil as my fellow Midwesterners were. All hail to civility.

David Martin, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection