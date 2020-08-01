You have permission to edit this article.
Madison officials doom Downtown -- Melanie Foxcroft

Who wants Madison’s once-vibrant city core to disappear? Apparently, Madison’s elected city officials do.

Neither the new mayor nor the City Council seem concerned that Madison’s once-vibrant Downtown is on the verge of folding, and will soon forever be a shadow of its former self.

Where is the mayor’s leadership? Why isn’t she repeatedly and vehemently advocating for the return of patrons to Downtown businesses? The mayor should be working diligently with the police to ensure Downtown is safe, then reassure the public that it is.

The mayor should be working with Dane County Executive Joe Parisi to ensure sufficient and effective treatment is provided to people who are mentally ill and substance abusers, which is clearly a Dane County responsibility under state law. 

The Madison City Council is doing no better. A very modest financial package to help Downtown businesses make repairs to buildings and recover from the looting and damage done by a few demonstrators has been sidelined in favor of assistance to minority interests elsewhere.

Surely both are needed.

Who wants Madison’s once-vibrant and varied Downtown to disappear? Do Madison’s elected leaders prefer that people shun Madison’s Downtown businesses and instead patronize suburban businesses in Middleton, Sun Prarie and Verona? Sure looks like it. I don’t get it.

Melanie Foxcroft, Madison

