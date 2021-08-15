Madison needs new roads and bypasses -- George Sutton

According to the Department of Transportation, Dane County is on pace to add around 120,000 residents between 2010 and 2040. There is no capacity remaining on the Beltline to serve this growth. It's already 2021 and there is little if any talk about addressing the problem. No talk of bypasses, new roads, nor anything to try and get some of the traffic off the Beltline, just "flex lanes" on the same obsolete road at a cost of about $45 million.
I know some have concerns about roads crossing wetlands and farmlands, but other states have faced the same barriers and solved them. Some roads built in wetlands may actually be helpful to the wildlife, when concerns are taken into consideration. If built with enough height, roads can give wildlife a safe path underneath, shelter during bad weather, and a birthing place for small animals and birds.
Bypasses also get the transient heavy trucks carrying hazardous materials out of the city. The deadline is approaching and with the amount of time it takes to get all the blessings, I sure hope the DOT is making plans.
George Sutton, Fitchburg