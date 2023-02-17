If you don’t have enough proof that Madison needs new leadership, reading the Feb. 11 State Journal story “Barnes points to progress” puts a nail in that coffin.

Madison police chief points to drop in some crime, which remains flat overall "Every chief in every city in America will tell you that fear of crime is far more important than any actual number or statistic," Barnes said.

Police Chief Shon Barnes' definition of progress and mine are vastly different. When we moved here 10 years ago, we always took friends and visitors Downtown to show them our beautiful city. No more. Far too much crime is Downtown for my liking.

The last time we went Downtown to the Dane County Farmers' Market with friends visiting from Minneapolis, Minnesota, we were victims of an attempted carjacking on John Nolan Drive in front of the Alliant Energy Center. Luckily our doors were locked so the carjacker (I know, we call them activists here) went on to the next car.

Our current mayor’s disdain for the police has resulted in fewer officers on the street, hence more criminals plying their trade where apprehension is less likely. I believe public safety was number four or five on the mayor’s list of priorities for her next term.

I’m hopeful that enough Madisonians have seen enough, as I have, and vote accordingly.

Kevin Houlahan, Madison

