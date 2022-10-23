Madison needs more pleasure drives -- Mark Huntsman

As I read about Madison's legendary Park and Pleasure Drive Association, it strikes me that while the city has done an excellent job of developing and maintaining parks, pleasure drives are rapidly becoming endangered.

Over the years we have made a habit of closing Madison’s most beautiful thoroughfares to through traffic, from the Arboretum to Edgewood Drive, and most recently Vilas Park Drive. The protective intentions behind these closures are noble. But in an era where many of us are disabled, elderly or simply wishing for stress relief during our regular commute, a beautiful drive can be our most meaningful way of engaging with nature.